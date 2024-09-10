Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect

The Brief Two men were shot as they worked at a Phoenix construction site on Sept. 1. One of the men died. The loved ones of Alan David Whitworth and Jamal Avery hope the public can help find the person responsible. Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information on the case.



Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a construction site at the beginning of September.

Two men were working on a fence near 39th Street and Thomas Road on Sept. 1 around 8 a.m. when someone shot them, killing one of the men.

This has been extremely hard for the families of both men.

The shooting led to the death of 48-year-old Alan David Whitworth. 19-year-old Jamal Avery remains fighting for his life.

Letecia Avery's future with her husband flashed before her eyes as she witnessed the tragic shooting. Jamal and his boss, Whitworth, were packing up after fixing a fence when they were approached by a man.

Jamal Avery and Letecia Avery

"Honestly, I was there. It was a stupid little argument," Letecia said. "They didn't even physically fight. Dude left, came back with a gun."

Whitworth's fiancé, Mariah Avery, who is also the cousin of Jamal, says he stepped in to protect Jamal, but was killed in the process.

"I got the call by 8:18. I was just in shock. I literally hung up. I couldn't process what I was hearing," Mariah said.

She describes her fiancé as a person who always put others before himself, one of the reasons why he hired Jamal.

Alan David Whitworth and Mariah Avery

"He had lost his job, so Alan wanted to take him under his wing and show him some electrical and things like that and help him out because Jamal is the only supporter in his family as well," Mariah said.

Jamal was shot twice – in the chest and the cheek.

"I was terrified that I was next, and I was also terrified that I had lost my husband," Letecia said.

She called 911 after the shooting. Jamal went into surgery immediately and had his second surgery just days ago.

"He's fighting," Letecia said. "He's fighting."

He's the father of a two-year-old boy with a baby girl on the way.

Mariah grieves as the love of her life died saving her cousin's life.

"He's everyone's hero. He's my hero. He's his daughter's hero and that's exactly what he did. He saved Jamal's life, and I'm super thankful for him," Mariah said. "I just wish he was here."

Mariah and Letecia are asking for the public's help to find the man responsible.

How to help

"We deserve justice and I don't think anyone who is capable of doing something so awful should be walking around free while Alan's life was taken," Mariah said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jamal and his family, and it can be found by clicking here.

Map of where the shooting happened: