Suspect in Democratic National Committee office shooting in Tempe indicted for terrorism: MCAO

The man who is accused of shooting at a Democratic National Committee office in Tempe has been indicted for terrorism.

In a statement released on the morning of Oct. 30, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kelly was indicted on a count of terrorism, along with three counts of discharge of a firearm at a structure, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, and a count of criminal damage.

According to our Crime Files report on the incidents, Investigators say Kelly is connected with three shooting incidents involving a Democratic National Committee office that is located in the area of Priest Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

The three incidents happened on Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Oct. 6, and all of them happened during 12:00 a.m. hour. In the Sept. 16 incident, investigators said a BB gun was fired at the office's glass front door about 13 times. In the Sept. 23 incident, gunfire struck the office about six times, causing damage to glass windows, the front door, and a building wall.

As for the Oct. 6 incident, police said the office was struck by gunfire about three times, which caused additional damage that was not otherwise described in the court documents.

"Over the course of the three shootings, Kelly fired more than 20 times," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

Kelly, according to police, was also connected with a separate matter, where he was seen posting ‘anti-democratic ideology signs’ at various locations near his home during the evening of Oct. 21 and into the morning of Oct. 22. The signs were "attached with clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance with a label stating ‘Biohazard.'" One sign even had an expletive, and read, in part, "play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Guess the poison."

In court on Oct. 23, a lawyer representing the prosecution said at least one of the bags of white powdery substance was found to be baking powder.

A cash-only bond of $500,000 has been set for Kelly.