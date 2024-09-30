Suns to honor late Al McCoy with jersey band

article

The Phoenix Suns will pay tribute this season to their legendary broadcaster with a special edition to their jersey.

In honor of the late Al McCoy, the Suns say a jersey band with the word "Al" will be worn by players for the entire 2024-25 season.

McCoy died on Sept. 21 at the age of 91.

"Al McCoy’s voice represented the best of the Phoenix Suns organization for over five decades," Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishia said. "The impact he had on this organization, this city, and our fans cannot be understated. This jersey band will be a reminder of Al’s enduring legacy every time we take the court."

McCoy was the longest tenured team broadcaster in the history of the NBA, serving as the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 years. His career began in 1972 and included three trips to the NBA Finals.

McCoy was inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2017.

