Phoenix Suns legend Al McCoy passes away at age 91

Al McCoy, the legendary voice of the Phoenix Suns, has passed away at the age of 91.

The news was announced on the Phoenix Suns website on Saturday, Sept. 21.

McCoy was the longest tenured team broadcaster in the history of the NBA, serving as the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 years. His extraordinary career began in 1972 and included three trips to the NBA Finals.

He was best known for calling out 3-pointers with his famous "Shazam!" tag line.

He also coined many other trademark quotes like "Zing to the Strings," "Heartbreak Hotel" and others.

McCoy was born in Williams, IA on April 26, 1933. He began broadcasting in radio at age seven and earned his first job in 1951.

He began doing play-by-play for the Phoenix Giants Triple A baseball team in 1956, before landing as the job of his life with the Suns in 1972.

He was given the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007, was inducted to Suns Ring of Honor in 2017 and was the first play-by-play announcer inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004. he was also inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Al, the Voice of the Phoenix Suns for over five decades. Our thoughts go out to Al's family, friends and to our entire Suns community," said Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

"As a father, he taught us the value of respect, loyalty, hard work, and love – both on and off the court. His passion, dedication and kindness touched countless lives, and while he may be gone, the impact he made will be felt for generations to come," McCoy's family said in a statement.

