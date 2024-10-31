Peoria teen turns himself in weeks after high school football game stabbing

The Brief The teen who allegedly stabbed another teen at a Peoria High School football game on Oct. 18 turned himself in. The stabbing reportedly happened after a disagreement between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, who wasn't named, is accused of assault charges.



A 14-year-old boy turned himself in to Peoria Police detectives after an Oct. 18 stabbing at a high school football game.

The stabbing happened at Peoria High School during a football game around 9:15 p.m.

"School Resource Officers received information that this was an isolated incident between two juveniles near the bleachers. One juvenile sustained a minor injury to his abdomen and was transported to a local hospital," police said.

The 14-year-old suspect, who isn't named, allegedly fled before officers could find him. On Oct. 30, he turned himself in.

"The suspect was processed and later transported to the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility. The suspect was booked on two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault. These charges are preliminary and may be amended," the police department said.

Apparently, there was a "disagreement between both juveniles" before the stabbing happened.

"We want to thank our School Resource Officers for their swift action during this incident. The Peoria Police Department, in partnership with the Peoria Unified School District, is committed to providing the safest possible environment for staff and students. The campus grounds at every school should be considered a safe place, and those willing to compromise that will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the police department said.

The high school's principal said in a previous statement, "We want our families to know that violence on our campus will never be tolerated."