17-year-old stabbed at Peoria High School homecoming football game, festivities to continue

The Brief A 17-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen at the Peoria High School football game on Oct. 19. The person stabbed suffered minor injuries and is not a student at the high school. It was Peoria High School's homecoming game, but festivities will continue, according to the school principal.



A stabbing left a 17-year-old injured during a Friday night football game at Peoria High School.

According to a release from Peoria Unified School District, the 17-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and was not a student at Peoria High School.

The injury is considered minor, but the teenager was hospitalized for precautionary measures.

Peoria High School Principal Samuel Chagolla said in a statement the stabbing was a result of an argument between two people at the game and reiterated that violence was not tolerated at the school.

Oct. 18 was Peoria High School's homecoming football game against Greenway High School, in which Peoria won 30-27.

Chagolla went on to say that homecoming festivities would continue as planned and police added they believe it was an isolated incident.

Full statement from Principal Chagolla:

Thank you for your patience while we worked the events that took place on our campus last night. I want to reiterate that this was an isolated incident after words were exchanged between the two individuals. We continue to work with Peoria Police on this investigation. Once again, we want our families to know that violence on our campus will never be tolerated.

Our students have worked so hard preparing for homecoming, which is among the most celebrated traditions at our school. Tonight’s festivities will proceed on our campus as we have every reason to believe that our school and students are safe. We are providing enhanced security measures, including an increased police presence in the area. As a reminder, weapons of any kind are never allowed on our campus during the school day or as part of school-sponsored activities. Our staff reserves the right to check students if we have reason to believe that they may have something on their person that will cause harm.

We look forward to hosting a great event tonight and seeing all of our students on Monday. Thank you for your cooperation and support.