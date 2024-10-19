17-year-old stabbed at Peoria High School homecoming football game, festivities to continue

article
PEORIA, Ariz. - A stabbing left a 17-year-old injured during a Friday night football game at Peoria High School.
According to a release from Peoria Unified School District, the 17-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and was not a student at Peoria High School.
The injury is considered minor, but the teenager was hospitalized for precautionary measures.
Peoria High School Principal Samuel Chagolla said in a statement the stabbing was a result of an argument between two people at the game and reiterated that violence was not tolerated at the school.
Oct. 18 was Peoria High School's homecoming football game against Greenway High School, in which Peoria won 30-27.
Chagolla went on to say that homecoming festivities would continue as planned and police added they believe it was an isolated incident.
