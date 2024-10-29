Recreational marijuana home delivery to begin in Arizona on Nov. 1

The Brief Starting Nov. 1 of this year, you can have recreational cannabis delivered to your home. Only medicinal weed was allowed to be delivered before the change. Weed sales in Arizona began when voters approved a 2020 prop.



In a historic milestone for Arizona's marijuana industry, starting Friday, Nov. 1, the state will begin to allow recreational marijuana deliveries.

Deliveries were only available for medical marijuana patients before that date.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will expand home delivery to anyone 21 and older. Delivery will be offered through individual dispensaries or third-party delivery services who will have to partner with a state-licensed dispensary to legally deliver the cannabis.

Marijuana sales began in January 2021 after Arizona voters approved Prop 207 in 2020.