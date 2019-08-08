Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds
Many popular seafoods, such as cod, Atlantic bluefin tuna and swordfish, have been found to contain high levels of methylmercury, a harmful neurotoxin, with new research revealing that climate change and the resultant warming oceans are responsible.
Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests
A study published this year showed that people who adhere to a Mediterranean diet have better brain function at midlife.
‘Magically Delicious': Lucky Charms grants our wish for bags of giant marshmallows only
Here is some good news from the cereal aisle: Lucky Charms is now selling bags of just their famous marshmallows. The best part, though, is that these originally bite-sized marshmallows are now giant-sized.
Photo of hotel coffee maker allegedly shows fungus, mold: 'This is why you check'
A revolting photo of an apparently mold-covered coffee machine recently posted on Reddit has caffeine addicts trying to recount the last time they stayed in a hotel.
Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone
A team of scientists from the Ukraine and United Kingdom created an experimental bottle of vodka made from grains and water in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone.
Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across U.S.
Pizza Hut has announced that they will be closing hundreds of their dine-in locations across the country.
Sam's Club unveils its version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries
Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? Sam’s Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries.
‘Bacon Intern': Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day
Bacon lovers, your time to shine has come: Farmer Boys is looking for a Bacon Intern to get paid to taste bacon.
Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’
If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.
Taste of the Town: Pubblico Italian Eatery
FOX 10 photojournalist Tom Fergus checks out Pubblico Italian Eatery in this week's Taste of the Town.
Oscar Mayer creates hot-dog-flavored ice cream sandwich
If you thought French’s pint of mustard-flavored ice cream was an odd creation, Oscar Mayer upped the ante with the announcement of its hot dog-infused ice cream sandwich.
Subway partners with Beyond Meat to roll out meatless meatball subs
The plant-based meat trend continues to grow in popularity, and Subway has announced that it will be the latest national chain to offer meatless protein options on its menu with a brand new meatless meatball sub.
Study finds that frogs, lizards and even bats keep showing up in people’s prepackaged salads
Finding a hair or fly in your food may now be the least of your worries according to a new study, which has begun to tally up incidents in which people found frogs, lizards and even bats in their prepackaged salads.
‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word
A hotel worker in Austin, Texas, went viral after refusing to give a room to a woman who reportedly used a racial slur against him.
Yum! Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese coming to select cities across the U.S.
Get ready to add more cheese to the already delicious and popular menu at Chick-fil-A.
Perkins restaurants up for sale as company files for bankruptcy
Multiple Perkins locations are closing as the restaurant chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy proceedings, according to a press release.
ADOT: Dealership employee used stolen ID to buy a sports car
A Winslow car dealership employee who allegedly used a stolen identity to buy a sports car and stick the victim with the bill has been arrested in New Mexico.
Guacamole? More like ‘squashamole' — Restaurants serve ‘fake' alternative as avocado prices soar
A surge in avocado prices has forced some restaurant owners to turn to creative alternatives to traditional guacamole -- most notably, "squashamole" made from a zucchini-like squash.
Expansion planned for campground south of Grand Canyon
A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger. The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan.
Krispy Kreme releases new Reese's Lovers peanut butter-filled doughnuts
Peanut butter lovers, doughnut lovers and chocolate lovers, unite! Krispy Kreme and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces for a sweet treat.