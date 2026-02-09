2 children hospitalized following deadly Tonopah shooting

The Brief Three people, including two children, have been hospitalized as a result of a shooting in the Tonopah area. A woman also died in the shooting. Deputies were called to a home near 438th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday. Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects.



One woman is dead, and three others are hospitalized as a result of a shooting west of the Phoenix area on Feb. 8.

What we know:

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office, deputies were called to a home near 438th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. An adult woman was reportedly found dead at the scene, while an adult man and two children were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

It is not clear at this time how the victims are connected. In addition, the exact ages of the children have not been released.

Also, it is not clear if one of the injured or the deceased is behind the shooting.

What they're saying:

"It's always sad when you have kids child involved in incidents like this," said an official with MCSO. "You never want to see anybody life their life. I mean, it's difficult when kids are involved, especially when they're – you would say, very innocent – in a case like this."

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation.

Area where the shooting happened