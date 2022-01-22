Marijuana in Arizona: How much was spent on recreational pot in its first year since legalization?

article

Jan. 22, 2022 marks one year since legal sales of recreational marijuana began in Arizona, and the cannabis industry has meant big business and tax revenue.

Data from the Arizona Department of Revenue shows consumers purchased more than $1.23 billion worth of recreational and medical marijuana products in 2021. Sales of adult-use marijuana surpassed $60 million in November.

Recreational pot products are taxed at 16%, and the state collected more than $196 million in taxes from marijuana sales in 2021.

Sales of adult-use marijuana began in January 2021 after voters approved Prop 207 in 2020.

When the prop was approved by voters, it meant allowing people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish. It also allows for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

Possession of between 1 ounce and 2.5 ounces (70 grams) is a petty offense carrying a maximum $300 fine.

