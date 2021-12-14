Expand / Collapse search
UArizona offering cannabis courses related to business, law and medicine

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 10 Phoenix

UArizona offering cannabis courses

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona is launching its very own cannabis certificate program.

The school is joining forces with marijuana education company Green Flower to offer three non-credit classes about the industry.

The classes specialize in the business of cannabis, the laws surrounding the industry and a program to address healthcare and medicinal cannabis.

These are eight-week courses taught online, and the school says they can be completed in about six month.

Registration is now open, and classes begin in March.

More info: https://news.arizona.edu/press-release/uarizona-continuing-and-professional-education-launches-cannabis-certificate-programs

