UArizona offering cannabis courses related to business, law and medicine
TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona is launching its very own cannabis certificate program.
The school is joining forces with marijuana education company Green Flower to offer three non-credit classes about the industry.
The classes specialize in the business of cannabis, the laws surrounding the industry and a program to address healthcare and medicinal cannabis.
These are eight-week courses taught online, and the school says they can be completed in about six month.
Registration is now open, and classes begin in March.
More info: https://news.arizona.edu/press-release/uarizona-continuing-and-professional-education-launches-cannabis-certificate-programs
