UArizona offering cannabis courses related to business, law and medicine

The University of Arizona is launching its very own cannabis certificate program.

The school is joining forces with marijuana education company Green Flower to offer three non-credit classes about the industry.

The classes specialize in the business of cannabis, the laws surrounding the industry and a program to address healthcare and medicinal cannabis.

These are eight-week courses taught online, and the school says they can be completed in about six month.

Registration is now open, and classes begin in March.

More info: https://news.arizona.edu/press-release/uarizona-continuing-and-professional-education-launches-cannabis-certificate-programs

