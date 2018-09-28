CBD oil could cause you to fail a drug test
CBD oils, edibles, and supplements may be all the rage, but experts warn: check the label, or it could cost you a job.
Mesa lab tests thousands of medical pot samples a month
The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Arizona. Currently, marijuana sold in dispensaries is not required to undergo any safety checks before it's sold to the public. That, however, will soon change. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
Illinois' new governor delivered on a top campaign promise Tuesday by signing legislation making the state the 11th to approve marijuana for recreational use in a program offering legal remedies and economic benefits to minorities whose lives critics say were damaged by a wayward war on drugs.
Marijuana bill could add $40m in state tax revenue
An effort to regulate the medical marijuana industry in Arizona is stalling a bit, but one state lawmaker is determined to push things forward. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Phoenix Mayor proposing hefty tax on marijuana businesses for public safety funding
Should marijuana dispensaries, cultivation sites, retail business locations and public consumption lounges be subjected to a tax to help fund Phoenix Police and Fire Departments?
Study: Opioid use dropped in medical cannabis states
States with medical cannabis programs saw a dramatic reduction in opioid abuse, according to a study done by University of Georgia researchers. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
ADHS: More women using medical marijuana to treat pain
The number of women using medical marijuana to treat their pain is up drastically over the past five years, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Fox 10's Ty Brenna reports.
Thousands attend Cannabis Expo in Phoenix
FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.