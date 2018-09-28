Mesa lab tests thousands of medical pot samples a month video

The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Arizona. Currently, marijuana sold in dispensaries is not required to undergo any safety checks before it's sold to the public. That, however, will soon change. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

