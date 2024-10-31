Recreational weed delivery begins in Arizona on Nov. 1, and enthusiasm is high

The Brief Recreational weed will begin being delivered on Nov. 1 in Arizona. This comes after a few years of only medicinal weed being able to be delivered to your home.



The state of Arizona will allow delivery service for recreational marijuana for the first time starting Nov. 1.

Dispensaries are preparing for this shift in business.

All Greens is no stranger to these kinds of services. Not only does it have a drive-thru, but it also delivers to medical patients.

Come Nov. 1, there is something new coming into the Valley that people have high expectations for.

‘Eventually go full steam state-wide'

At All Greens in Sun City, enthusiasm is buzzing.

"People have been waiting for this. We get calls almost daily, asking if we are already delivering recreational, and this has been happening for months and months now," an employee said.

Nov. 1 is officially the day, said All Greens Manager Anthony Harrington.

"We're going to be doing a 20-50 mile radius for recreational patients, and eventually go full steam state-wide," Harrington said.

Previously only available to medical patients, the Arizona Department of Health Services is now expanding home service to anyone 21 or older.

It’s expected to expand both business and access for the industry. Dispensaries have been prepping for months.

"We’ve been doing hiring. A lot of hiring of drivers. We are expecting it to be like an Uber Eats delivery method, come and go, so we’ve been getting more drivers," Harrington explained.

As the demand for weed is expected to rake in more money, companies are excited about growing.

"We are looking to quadruple, if not more," Harrington said.

He also stresses safety is baked into every step of the process. When someone makes an order online, their information is verified.

Delivery drivers will also weed out those who are underage.

"The ID scanners ensuring that we are delivering to those of age," Harrington said. "I can understand concerns from some of the public, but we have been doing this since 2015. We are highly regulated. We are prepared for this."

As for customers, they’re pretty blunt about their budding excitement.

"It makes sense," Robert Bivens, a customer, said.

Another customer named Michele said, "It will help. It will save time. You don’t have to go in the traffic. I think it’s great."

The first recreational delivery is expected to go out at 9 a.m. Friday morning.