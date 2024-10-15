Curaleaf offers politically-inspired marijuana strains named after presidential candidates

The Brief An Arizona-based marijuana dispensary is selling strains that have been named after presidential candidates. Curaleaf is selling Kamala Kush, Donald OG and Space Jill for candidates Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and Jill Stein. They are available for $30 and eighth at all 16 Curaleaf locations.



A chain of marijuana dispensaries in Arizona is offering election-themed strains of marijuana representing the Democratic, Republican, and Green Party candidates for president.

Curaleaf, the dispensary, calls it their 'Toke the Vote' campaign.

The election is now three weeks away.

"This is a fun industry and we tried to have as much fun as possible with this from an ideation side of things," said Curaleaf representative Luke Flood.

The chain is selling three election-themed strains of marijuana: Kamala Kush for Vice President Harris, Donald OG for former President Trump, and Space Jill for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

"We have 14 of our 16 stores in the metro Phoenix area. All [strains] are $30 an eighth, so all the pricing is consistent among the three strains," Flood said.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Flood says all three have a slightly different THC content and taste.

"So all three are testing right now around 29.5%. We want it to be a relatively clean slate and with all being a hybrid dominance, it depends on the palette, from the flavor profile side of things, but overall would people refer to you know, the flavor profile, being a little bit on the earthlier side, cheesy, zesty potentially," he said.

For those who are getting high for Harris, smoking dope for Donald, or getting stoned for Stein, they might be wondering how are the strains selling so far?

"Right now it looks pretty neck-and-neck between the Donald OG and the Kamala Kush," Flood says.

Curaleaf says the products will be available at all 16 of its locations in Arizona through Election Day, Nov. 5th.