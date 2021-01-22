Expand / Collapse search
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Arizona; what you need to know

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Cannabis
FOX 10 Phoenix

What you need to know about recreational marijuana sales in Arizona

Defense attorney Zachary Divelbiss of Future First Law explains who can buy recreational marijuana, how much you can buy, where it can be smoked, and how much is considered driving under the influence in Arizona.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 86 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.

Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.

Under the terms of Proposition 207, people 21 and older can grow their own plants and legally possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish. Possession of between 1 ounce and 2.5 ounces (70 grams) is a petty offense carrying a maximum $300 fine.

AZDHS: Licensed marijuana establishments in Arizona

MORE: Recreational marijuana use FAQ

Approved facilities, listed alphabetically by legal name

Apache County

  1. Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction
  2. Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction

Coconino County

  1. Arizona Natures Wellness (dba Bloom Sedona) - Sedona
  2. Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC (dba Green Pharmacy), Flagstaff
  3. High Mountain Health, Llc - Flagstaff
  4. Rch Wellness Center (dba Greenhouse of Flagstaff) - Flagstaff

Cochise County

  1. Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba Green Farmacy) - Bisbee

Gila County

  1. Desert Medical Campus Inc (dba Uncle Herb's Health Center) - Payson

Maricopa County

  1. 4245 Investments Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Mesa
  2. Absolute Health Care Inc (dba Emerald Gilbert) - Gilbert
  3. Ad, Llc (dba Urban Greenhouse) - Phoenix
  4. All Greens Inc - Sun City
  5. Arizona Cannabis Society Inc - El Mirage
  6. Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc (dba Nova Dispensary) - Mesa
  7. Az Compassionate Care Inc (dba TruMed Dispensary) - Phoenix
  8. Azgm 3, Inc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Chandler
  9. Border Health, Inc (dba Sticky Saguaro) - Chandler
  10. Buds & Roses, Inc (dba The Flower Shop Az) - Mesa
  11. Byers Dispensary (dba Harvest of Scottsdale) - Scottsdale
  12. Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
  13. Csi Solutions Llc (dba Sol Flower) - Scottsdale
  14. Devine Heart Healinc Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
  15. Dream Green Inc (dba Horizon the Health Center) - Phoenix
  16. East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City
  17. Eba Holdings Inc (dba Monarch Wellness Center) - Scottsdale
  18. Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
  19. Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage
  20. G.T.L. Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Guadalupe
  21. Green Desert Patient Center Of Peoria (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Peoria
  22. Green s Goddess roducts, Inc. (dba Mission North Mountain) - Phoenix
  23. Green Sky Patient Center Of Scottsdale (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Scottsdale
  24. Healing Healthcare 3 Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
  25. Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix
  26. High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale
  27. High Desert Healing Llc - Chandler
  28. Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe
  29. Jamestown Center - Mesa
  30. Kannaboost Technology Inc (dba Sol Flower) - Tempe
  31. K Group Partners Llc (dba Curaleaf) - Youngtown
  32. Kwerles Inc - Phoenix
  33. Legacy & Co., Inc. (dba Zen Dispensary) - New River
  34. Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
  35. Natural Herbal Remedies Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
  36. Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba YiLo Superstore) - Phoenix
  37. Nature's Healing Center Inc. (dba Sunflower Meds) - Phoenix (Note: This establishment was granted three licenses)
  (This establishment was granted three licenses)
  39. Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe
  40. Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek
  41. Ocotillo Vista, Inc - Glendale
  42. Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix
  43. Pahana, Inc - Glendale
  44. Patient Alternative Relief Center (dba Local Joint) - Phoenix
  45. Phoenix Relief Center Inc - Phoenix
  46. Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix
  47. Pinal County Wellness Center (dba Bloom Copper Country) - Peoria
  48. Pp Wellness Center (dba Curaleaf Glendale) - Glendale
  49. Rjk entures, Inc. (dba Arizona Natural Concepts) - Phoenix
  50. Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc (dba SWC Tempe) - Tempe
  51. Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa
  52. Svaccha, Llc - Tempe
  53. Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown
  54. The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa
  55. The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix
  56. The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa
  57. The Kind Relief Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Queen Creek
  58. The Medicine Room Llc - Mesa
  59. Total health & Wellness Inc (dba Oasis) - Chandler
  60. Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
  61. Vallley Healing Group Inc (dba The Good Dispensary) - Mesa
  62. Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensaryinc - Goodyear
  63. Vending Logistics Llc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Mesa
  64. White Mountain Health Center Inc - Sun City
  65. Whoa Qc Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Glendale
  66. Zonacare (dba Bloom Dispensary Phoenix) - Phoenix

Mohave County

  1. Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City
  2. Fwa Inc (dba Farm Fresh) - Lake Havasu City
  3. Verde Dispensary Inc (dba arvest of Tempe) - Kingman

Pima County

  1. Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana
  2. Medmar Tanque Verde Llc (dba Desert Bloom Releaf Center) - Tucson
  3. Patient Care Center 301, Inc. (dba Harvest of Tucson) - Tucson
  4. Rainbow Collective Inc (dba The Prime Leaf) - Tucson

Pinal County

  1. Medical Pain Relief Inc (dba Leaf Life Casa Grande) - Casa Grande

Yavapai County

  1. 203 Organix, Llc (dba SWC Prescott) - Prescott
  2. Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood

Yuma County

  1. Jamestown Center - Yuma

The Associated Press contributed to this report

