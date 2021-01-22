Recreational marijuana sales begin in Arizona; what you need to know
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 86 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.
Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.
AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.
Under the terms of Proposition 207, people 21 and older can grow their own plants and legally possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish. Possession of between 1 ounce and 2.5 ounces (70 grams) is a petty offense carrying a maximum $300 fine.
AZDHS: Licensed marijuana establishments in Arizona
MORE: Recreational marijuana use FAQ
Approved facilities, listed alphabetically by legal name
Apache County
- Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction
- Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction
Coconino County
- Arizona Natures Wellness (dba Bloom Sedona) - Sedona
- Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC (dba Green Pharmacy), Flagstaff
- High Mountain Health, Llc - Flagstaff
- Rch Wellness Center (dba Greenhouse of Flagstaff) - Flagstaff
Cochise County
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba Green Farmacy) - Bisbee
Gila County
- Desert Medical Campus Inc (dba Uncle Herb's Health Center) - Payson
Maricopa County
- 4245 Investments Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Mesa
- Absolute Health Care Inc (dba Emerald Gilbert) - Gilbert
- Ad, Llc (dba Urban Greenhouse) - Phoenix
- All Greens Inc - Sun City
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc - El Mirage
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc (dba Nova Dispensary) - Mesa
- Az Compassionate Care Inc (dba TruMed Dispensary) - Phoenix
- Azgm 3, Inc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Chandler
- Border Health, Inc (dba Sticky Saguaro) - Chandler
- Buds & Roses, Inc (dba The Flower Shop Az) - Mesa
- Byers Dispensary (dba Harvest of Scottsdale) - Scottsdale
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
- Csi Solutions Llc (dba Sol Flower) - Scottsdale
- Devine Heart Healinc Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
- Dream Green Inc (dba Horizon the Health Center) - Phoenix
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City
- Eba Holdings Inc (dba Monarch Wellness Center) - Scottsdale
- Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage
- G.T.L. Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Guadalupe
- Green Desert Patient Center Of Peoria (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Peoria
- Green s Goddess roducts, Inc. (dba Mission North Mountain) - Phoenix
- Green Sky Patient Center Of Scottsdale (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Scottsdale
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix
- High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale
- High Desert Healing Llc - Chandler
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe
- Jamestown Center - Mesa
- Kannaboost Technology Inc (dba Sol Flower) - Tempe
- K Group Partners Llc (dba Curaleaf) - Youngtown
- Kwerles Inc - Phoenix
- Legacy & Co., Inc. (dba Zen Dispensary) - New River
- Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba YiLo Superstore) - Phoenix
- Nature's Healing Center Inc. (dba Sunflower Meds) - Phoenix (Note: This establishment was granted three licenses)
- (Note: This establishment was granted three licenses)
- Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc - Glendale
- Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix
- Pahana, Inc - Glendale
- Patient Alternative Relief Center (dba Local Joint) - Phoenix
- Phoenix Relief Center Inc - Phoenix
- Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix
- Pinal County Wellness Center (dba Bloom Copper Country) - Peoria
- Pp Wellness Center (dba Curaleaf Glendale) - Glendale
- Rjk entures, Inc. (dba Arizona Natural Concepts) - Phoenix
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc (dba SWC Tempe) - Tempe
- Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa
- Svaccha, Llc - Tempe
- Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix
- The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa
- The Kind Relief Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Queen Creek
- The Medicine Room Llc - Mesa
- Total health & Wellness Inc (dba Oasis) - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Vallley Healing Group Inc (dba The Good Dispensary) - Mesa
- Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensaryinc - Goodyear
- Vending Logistics Llc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Mesa
- White Mountain Health Center Inc - Sun City
- Whoa Qc Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Glendale
- Zonacare (dba Bloom Dispensary Phoenix) - Phoenix
Mohave County
- Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City
- Fwa Inc (dba Farm Fresh) - Lake Havasu City
- Verde Dispensary Inc (dba arvest of Tempe) - Kingman
Pima County
- Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana
- Medmar Tanque Verde Llc (dba Desert Bloom Releaf Center) - Tucson
- Patient Care Center 301, Inc. (dba Harvest of Tucson) - Tucson
- Rainbow Collective Inc (dba The Prime Leaf) - Tucson
Pinal County
- Medical Pain Relief Inc (dba Leaf Life Casa Grande) - Casa Grande
Yavapai County
- 203 Organix, Llc (dba SWC Prescott) - Prescott
- Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood
Yuma County
- Jamestown Center - Yuma
The Associated Press contributed to this report
