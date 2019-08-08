Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

NEW YORK (AP) - Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in "Beloved," ''Song of Solomon" and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88.

GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

TSA stops traveler with flowers containing hidden knife

(FOX NEWS) - Stop and smell the ... knife? A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems the traveler was trying to bring in their carry-on.