ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched their Atlas V rocket into orbit.
Posing with octopus on face sends Washington woman to hospital
A Washington woman, hoping an octopus on the face would make for a prize-winning photo, instead wound up with something she never expected: a faceful of pain and a trip to the hospital.
Missouri man rescues dog left tied to electrical cord on side of interstate overpass
A passing commuter rescued a dog tied to an electrical cord on the side of an interstate overpass in Missouri on Monday.
Fishing accident leaves 11-year-old with hook in his eyelid
That is one tough kid. An 11-year-old angler from Summerville, S.C., is already fishing again after catching a hook in his eyelid and cheek. WARNING: Graphic images.
‘I will be your friend': 6-year-old boy to wear shirt with sweet message on his first day of school
A 6-year-old boy named Blake will be wearing a T-shirt with a special message for everyone to see on his first day at a Georgia elementary school: "I will be your friend."
Couple celebrates overcoming meth addiction with inspiring before and after photos
On July 26, Brent and his wife Ashley celebrated being nearly 3 years sober by posting photos of their past selves and them today. Their inspiring before and after photos have gone viral, racking up around 200,000 likes.
Students, parents, friends among the dead in shootings
One man protected his wife and granddaughter before he was fatally shot; another was killed during an outing with his beloved son.
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
NEW YORK (AP) - Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in "Beloved," ''Song of Solomon" and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88.
Victoria's Secret hires its first transgender model
Victoria's Secret has hired its first openly transgender model, almost a year after the company was pressured to apologize for implying trans women are off brand.
George W. Bush welcomes first grandson as daughter Jenna has third child
President George W. Bush is a grandfather, again.
GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting
Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
St. Pete police honors 'friendly' K9 Nero who was put down due to brain tumor
Members of the St. Petersburg Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their canines.
TSA stops traveler with flowers containing hidden knife
(FOX NEWS) - Stop and smell the ... knife? A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems the traveler was trying to bring in their carry-on.
Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (FOX 5 DC) - A little boy’s muscles began to tighten at the water park and that is when his friends quickly came to the rescue.
2 injured El Paso victims die, raising death toll of shooting rampage to 22
Two injured victims have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, raising the death toll from the rampage to 22, officials said Monday.
El Paso shooting leaves 22 dead, 24 injured; officials to seek death penalty
A gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 others Saturday after he opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, state and city officials said.
Couple's Waffle House-themed wedding cake praised online: ‘Now that is a cake'
Wonder if the cake was syrup-flavored.
Trump condemns racism, calls for bipartisan cooperation following mass shootings
President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.
Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'
Some Uber or Lyft drivers offer water or snacks to passengers, but one New York couple who requested a ride to the hospital got much more when their baby unexpectedly arrived in the back seat -- thanks in part to the coaching they got from the front.
Bronx woman turns 107, credits single life to longevity
Louise Signore of the Bronx turned 107 with more than 100 family and friends gathered to celebrate her long life.