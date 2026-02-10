Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest detained in connection to her disappearance

The Brief Authorities detained an unidentified person of interest Tuesday night in the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, just hours after SWAT vehicles were seen leaving the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The development follows a missed Feb. 9 ransom deadline and reports of a $300 Bitcoin deposit made to an account linked to the alleged abductors of Guthrie. Federal and local investigators have intensified their search at Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home, where evidence including a blood trail and surveillance footage of an armed suspect was discovered.



Fox News Digital confirmed a person of interest in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been detained on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 from her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in the Tucson area. She was reported missing Feb. 1 after she didn't show up for church.

Since then, there have been reports of ransom notes, a blood trail from her home, and recovered surveillance footage from her home of her possible abductor.

The Guthrie family, including her daughter, NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, have released several videos on Instagram pleading for the return of their mother, who relies on medication and uses a pacemaker.

The reported ransom notes, sent to TMZ and Tucson TV station KOLD, reportedly asked for money in the form of Bitcoin. Two 5 p.m. deadlines to meet the demand, Feb. 5 and Feb. 9, have passed. TMZ reported on Feb. 10 there was movement in the alleged Bitcoin account referenced in a ransom note – which was an alleged deposit of $300.

Person detained for questioning

On the night of Tuesday, Feb. 10, investigations involving the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have ramped up in the county. SWAT vehicles were seen leaving the sheriff's department just hours before the person of interest was detained.

The sheriff's department posted to X at 8:23 p.m. on Feb. 10 saying, "Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Search warrant

Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies execute a search warrant Tuesday, Feb. 10, in Rio Rico, Arizona in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case. The community is located approximately 60 miles south of Tucson and 20 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Expand

The sheriff's department confirmed it's conducting a search warrant Tuesday night in Rio Rico, Arizona, which is about an hour from Tucson and just half an hour away from the U.S.-Mexico Border.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department, assisted by the FBI's Evidence Response Team, is conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, AZ related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. This operation is expected to last several hours. No further details at this time," PCSD said.

What they're saying:

Retired Phoenix Police Sgt. Troy Hillman, who worked on many homicide cases and even cracked several notable cold cases, says the surveillance video could blow this case wide open.

"This was a major, major break in terms of giving the community something to say, ‘Hey, help us out, give us some information.’ Somebody out there has got to know more about this individual based on this telling video. The public will hopefully see that and say, ‘Well, I know somebody that, you know, has that or carries the gun that certain way or looks that way or has a ski mask or purchased a backpack.’ They'll know something. So this just kind of hopefully blew the case wide open," he said.

He says much of the investigation remains out of public view as authorities analyze the recently released surveillance video. Investigators are likely tracking the suspect through additional local security footage, vetting the validity of ransom notes, and processing a surge of tips generated by the video’s release.

What we don't know:

The person of interest has not been identified, and it's unknown if the person seen in the surveillance footage is the person of interest.

It's also not known why the person was detained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).