Kamala Harris holding Phoenix rally on Halloween

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Phoenix on Oct. 31. Musical guest Los Tigres Del Norte is scheduled to appear. On the same day, former President Donald Trump will appear with Tucker Carlson in Glendale.



With less than five days to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Phoenix on Halloween.

Harris will host a "When We Vote We Win" rally on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Few details of the event have been released, including its location, but you can still register for tickets by clicking here.

What we do know: Los Tigres Del Norte will perform at the rally, according to the event's website page. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is also expected to appear.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center on October 30, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris is also holding a rally in Nevada later in the day. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is expected to appear, along with musical guest Mana.

Also on Halloween, former President Donald Trump will be in Arizona where he will join the Tucker Carlson Live Tour for a hurricane relief benefit at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

