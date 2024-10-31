Donald Trump to appear with Tucker Carlson in Glendale on Halloween

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will appear as a guest on Tucker Carlson's Live Tour on Oct. 31 in Glendale. Tickets for the event at Desert Diamond Arena are still available. On the same day, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Phoenix.



Former President Donald Trump will be back in Arizona on Halloween just five days before Election Day.

Trump will appear at the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 31. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are still available for $20. You can purchase them by clicking here. If you are attending the event, you're asked to be at Desert Diamond Arena by 3 p.m. because of security.

Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Rocky Mount Event Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the website for the event, profits will be donated to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Also on Halloween, Trump's presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Phoenix where she will hold a rally.

