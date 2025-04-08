Tempe sex assault suspect arrested in Texas after fleeing Arizona: police

article

The Brief Alex Bangash, 23, was arrested in 2023 in connection with a string of sexual assaults in Arizona. Police say Bangash cut off his ankle monitor and fled the state. On April 3, Bangash was found in Texas and arrested.



A fugitive who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled Arizona has been captured by authorities in Texas.

The backstory:

Alex Bangash was arrested in 2023 after multiple women told police he strangled and sexually assaulted them. Court documents said Bangash placed a GPS tracker in one victim's backpack.

Bangash, 23, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and strangulation.

Following his arrest, Bangash was granted a $250,000 bond, and as a condition of the release, Bangash was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

What they're saying:

On March 10, Tempe Police say Bangash cut off his ankle monitor and fled Arizona. Investigators say they learned he was working as a ranch hand in a rural area of Texas.

Police teamed up with the U.S. Marshal's Office, and on April 3, Bangash was found and arrested. He is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

"The successful apprehension of this suspect is the result of tireless investigation, coordination, and teamwork," Tempe Police Chief Ken McCoy said. "This arrest brings us one step closer to justice for the survivors."

"Alex Bangash thought he could hide from the consequences of his actions," U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said. "However, the U.S. Marshals considers the capture of sexual predators a priority, and with the cooperation of local and federal law enforcement agencies from multiple states and districts, he was found and brought to account for his actions."