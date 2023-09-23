Tempe man accused of sexual assault, stalking; "poses a substantial danger to the community," says judge

A Tempe man made an appearance in court for multiple sex assault charges on Sept. 22. Police say Alex Bangash used a GPS device to track at least one of his victims.

Bangash, 22, was arrested after four women told police he strangled and sexually assaulted them.

Bangash is also accused of saying he would kill the women. He was charged with 14 felonies, including four counts of sex assault.

According to court documents, one victim told police Bangash had placed a GPS tracker in her backpack.

In court Friday, the judge explained why Bangash was denied bail.

"The court is going to rule that the defendant non-bondable, pursuant to the fact that he is a danger to other persons and the community. The court has received and reviewed victim impact statements prior to this I.A. hearing, and the court finds the following. The proof is evident and presumption is great that the defendant committed the above felony offenses. There is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a substantial danger to the community."

Bangash is set to appear in court within seven days for a bond eligibility hearing.