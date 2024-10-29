Booker scores 33, Durant adds 30 as Suns rally for 109-105 win over Lakers

article

The Brief The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at the Footprint Center. Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points. The Suns face the Clippers on Thursday.



Devin Booker scored 33 points, Kevin Durant added 30 and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-105 on Monday night.

The Lakers took an 83-76 advantage into the fourth, but couldn’t hold on, suffering their first loss of the season after winning three in a row. Durant made back-to-back jumpers to give the Suns a 105-101 lead with 2:17 left.

LeBron James responded with a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to cut the margin to 105-104, but the Lakers never regained the lead. James finished with 11 points, narrowly extending his NBA-record streak of at least 10 points in a game to 1,226.

The Suns bounced back from an early 18-point deficit to get the win. The Lakers beat the Suns 123-116 on Friday at home after climbing out of an early 22-point hole.

Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 26-8 lead, but the Suns rallied to take a 50-48 lead by halftime. L.A.'s Anthony Davis scored 20 points before the break on 9-of-14 shooting. He finished with 29.

Takeaways

Lakers: The most impressive part of L.A.'s early burst was that James didn’t even take a shot as the team built an 18-point lead. Davis continues to excel as the team’s primary offensive option, shooting 12 for 24 and adding 15 rebounds. James had a tough night, shooting just 3 of 14 from the field.

Suns: It was a rough game for starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who scored just two points in 15 minutes. He was coming off his best game of the season — an 18-point, 14-rebound effort in Saturday’s win over the Mavericks.

Key moment

Phoenix’s Royce O’Neale hit a crucial 15-foot floater to give the Suns a 107-104 lead with 1:25 left.

Key stat

There were six ties and 14 lead changes.

Up next

The Lakers visit Cleveland on Wednesday, and the Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.