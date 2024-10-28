Man killed, three others hurt in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

The Brief A three-car crash killed a man and injured three others on Oct. 28 in Phoenix, the fire department said. One of the cars was a Waste Management garbage truck. The man who was killed in the crash wasn't identified.



A crash involving several cars, including a garbage truck, killed a man and badly injured several others in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 near 40th Street and Cactus Road. It involved two cars and a Waste Management garbage truck.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one of the drivers needed to be extricated from a car, and ultimately, an unidentified man died in the crash.

Three others were taken to the hospital. A man and child are in critical condition and another man is stable.

There's no word on what caused the crash.