Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
8
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Man killed, three others hurt in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

By
Updated  October 28, 2024 5:28pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man killed in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

PHOENIX - A crash involving several cars, including a garbage truck, killed a man and badly injured several others in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 near 40th Street and Cactus Road. It involved two cars and a Waste Management garbage truck.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one of the drivers needed to be extricated from a car, and ultimately, an unidentified man died in the crash.

Three others were taken to the hospital. A man and child are in critical condition and another man is stable.

There's no word on what caused the crash.