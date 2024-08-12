Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 2:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 3:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
from MON 1:59 PM MST until MON 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
from MON 2:21 PM MST until MON 3:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
from MON 2:38 PM MDT until MON 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
from MON 1:38 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
from MON 2:17 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
from MON 2:01 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
from MON 2:25 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
from MON 1:23 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County

Suns to open season on road at Clippers: report

Published  August 12, 2024 12:23pm MST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns laugh during a 124-108 win over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - We're a little over two months away from the start of the NBA regular season, and we might know where and when the Phoenix Suns will begin their quest for the franchise's first championship.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Suns will start the 2024-25 season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

The game will reportedly take place on Oct. 23 and will be the first ever game at the Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome.

The Athletic also reports the Suns will host the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.