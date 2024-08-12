Suns to open season on road at Clippers: report

article

We're a little over two months away from the start of the NBA regular season, and we might know where and when the Phoenix Suns will begin their quest for the franchise's first championship.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Suns will start the 2024-25 season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game will reportedly take place on Oct. 23 and will be the first ever game at the Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome.

The Athletic also reports the Suns will host the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.