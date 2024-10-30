Man accused of setting fires inside apartments at GCU

The Brief Jacob Jarvis, 19, is accused of setting multiple fires inside the Agave Apartments at Grand Canyon University. No one was hurt in the fires. Jarvis is accused of arson and was booked into jail.



A man accused of setting fires inside an apartment building at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix has been arrested.

The fires happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 in third-floor study lounge area at the Agave Apartments. No one was hurt, but the incident caused fire and water damage and forced some students to be moved to other rooms on campus.

According to court documents, investigators determined that one of the fires was started on a sofa and the other was ignited by paper flyers that were taped to a nearby door. Witnesses reported seeing 19-year-old Jacob Jarvis going into his room after smelling smoke.

On Oct. 29, Jarvis was taken into custody and allegedly told police that he stole his roommate's lighter to set the fires.

[Jarvis] stated that he suffers from Asperger syndrome and was off his medications," court documents read. [Jarvis] stated he was stressed out and not feeling well which was the reason he set the fires."

Jarvis was arrested and is accused of multiple charges of arson. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.