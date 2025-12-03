Arrest made in deadly Tempe Marketplace shooting; shredded cheese sold in AZ recalled l Morning News Brief

article

From an arrest made in the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot at Tempe Marketplace to a massive recall of shredded cheese sold in over 30 states, including Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 3.

1. Arrest made in deadly shooting

Fernando Gallegos (MCSO)

The backstory:

Dominic Baysinger, 19, was fatally shot on Dec. 1 in the Tempe Marketplace parking lot near RoadRunner Sports while attempting to complete an online transaction with a suspect, according to police.

Update:

The suspect in the shooting, Fernando Gallegos, was arrested and booked into jail on a $1.2 million cash bond.

2. Person shot in head, alleged shooter arrested

What we know:

An alleged shooter is in custody after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale near 91st and Montebello Avenues.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim, along with the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

3. Teen mauled to death by lion

What we know:

A 19-year-old man was mauled to death after climbing into a lion enclosure in Brazil.

Dig deeper:

Local media identified the victim as Gerson de Melo Machado, who has long aspired to be a lion tamer. Machado reportedly had mental health issues and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

4. ‘Intimate partner’ accused of deadly shooting

What we know:

Virgil Lindsey, 64, has been arrested and booked for the murder of 66-year-old Lilly Fields near I-17 and Central Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Lindsey. Lindsey and Fields were "intimate partners," so officers deemed this a domestic violence case.

5. Check your fridge!

What we know:

A recall has been issued for over 260,000 cases of shredded cheese sold in stores in 31 states and Puerto Rico due to possible metal fragment contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

What they're saying:

The FDA issued a Class II warning for the recall which refers to a situation in which the "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," per the agency's website.

