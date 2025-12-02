Shooting suspect in custody after victim found shot in head: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An alleged shooter is in custody after a victim was found was a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale Tuesday evening, according to police.
What we know:
A person sustained a gunshot wound to the head near W Vermont Ave and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"The involved parties to include the alleged shooter are in custody," Glendale Police said.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspect and victim, along with the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
What's next:
Detectives are actively investigating the scene and are expected to learn more at a later time.
Map of the nearby incident location.
The Source: Glendale Police Department