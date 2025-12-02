Expand / Collapse search

Shooting suspect in custody after victim found shot in head: police

By
Published  December 2, 2025 7:56pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An alleged shooter is in custody after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale on Tuesday evening.
    • The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment; their condition and identity are currently unknown.
    • Detectives are actively investigating the scene, but the motive and exact events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An alleged shooter is in custody after a victim was found was a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale Tuesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

A person sustained a gunshot wound to the head near W Vermont Ave and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

"The involved parties to include the alleged shooter are in custody," Glendale Police said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim, along with the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the scene and are expected to learn more at a later time.

The Source: Glendale Police Department

