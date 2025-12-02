Shooting suspect in custody after victim found shot in head: police

The Brief An alleged shooter is in custody after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale on Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment; their condition and identity are currently unknown. Detectives are actively investigating the scene, but the motive and exact events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.



An alleged shooter is in custody after a victim was found was a gunshot wound to the head in Glendale Tuesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

A person sustained a gunshot wound to the head near W Vermont Ave and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The involved parties to include the alleged shooter are in custody," Glendale Police said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim, along with the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the scene and are expected to learn more at a later time.

