Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 15 latest updates

Feb. 15 marks the 15th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

The FBI now has a tip line in an online form.

Sunday latest updates

7:30 a.m.

Neighbors are stopping by Nancy's home with messages of hope. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the latest details.

7 a.m.

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie entered its third week Sunday with no arrests made, despite a massive federal law enforcement operation conducted nearby. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Tucson Sunday morning.

Weekend updates

Pima County Sheriff's Department confirms to FOX 10 that the man detained in a traffic stop outside the Culver's restaurant on Feb. 13 was investigators' person of interest, and was cooperative.

PCSD said that while the search warrant was executed at a home near E. Orange Grove Rd. and N. First Ave. on the night of Feb. 13 based on a lead, no arrests were made. One person was questioned following a traffic stop, but they were not arrested.

"The source says after receiving a tip, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms. The source said a warrant had been served," read a portion of that report. "The source cautioned that during a warrant execution, ‘technically everyone is detained.’"

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Just one person has been detained in the case as a court-ordered search warrant was executed on Feb. 10, but he was released shortly after. Authorities had received a tip that the man's eyes matched the eyes of the suspect seen in the Nest footage recovered from Guthrie's doorbell camera.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen