One year later: Family of Emily Pike fears case is going cold despite federal attention

Published  February 15, 2026 6:21am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Vigil honors 14-year-old Emily Pike as search for killer continues

As federal resources continue to flow into Tucson in an effort to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, families of missing and murdered victims across Arizona are watching and waiting for their own breakthroughs.

The Brief

    • Family and community members gathered in Mesa on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the discovery of 14-year-old Emily Pike’s remains, renewing calls for justice in a case that has seen no arrests or public leads since her dismembered body was found near Globe in February 2025.
    • The San Carlos Apache teen’s family expressed frustration over what they describe as waning federal interest, noting that while FBI Director Kash Patel visited the family last May, resources have since shifted toward other high-profile cases, like the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson.

Emily Pike: Family reflects on her unsolved murder

14-year-old Emily Pike was brutally murdered earlier in 2025, but long before that, Emily was allegedly sexually assaulted. The Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted an investigation but closed her case due to "insufficient evidence." Family members believe she would still be alive if the case had been prosecuted. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.

What we know:

On Saturday, loved ones of 14-year-old Emily Pike gathered in Mesa at the site where she was last seen alive. Through music and prayer, they marked a grim milestone: Feb. 14 signifies one year since the teen’s dismembered remains were discovered in a trash bag along a road near Globe.

Pike, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was reported missing from a Mesa group home on Jan. 27, 2025. Authorities said she disappeared after sneaking out of her bedroom window.

"It’s really upsetting. It’s sad, and it’s definitely a struggle each and every day to know that this is turning into a cold case," said Kristopher Dosela, a relative of Pike.

Dig deeper:

The investigation briefly drew national attention in May when FBI Director Kash Patel visited the family. However, relatives and community members say that initial federal momentum has faded, leaving them frustrated by a lack of progress.

"I don’t feel like there’s enough resources thrown to these cases," said one community member during the vigil. "I’m not going to say that nobody’s doing anything about it, but I feel like more can be done."

One year after the discovery of her remains, there have been no arrests and no public leads in the case. Despite the silence from investigators, those who gathered Saturday said they remain hopeful that someone will come forward.

FULL INTERVIEW: Emily Pike's uncle visits site where teen was found murdered

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum meets Emily Pike?s uncle, Allred Pike at the site where the 14-year-old girl?s remains were discovered on February 14, 2025. Emily ran away from a Sacred Journey, Inc. group home in Mesa on January 27 but was placed in the DCS-licensed home by the San Carlos Apache tribe. No suspect has been arrested in her murder.

"We’ve prayed a lot. We’ve cried a lot," the community member added. "We just want answers. We want her to rest."

Family friend Debbie Garcia emphasized that the vigil was a way to ensure the teen’s name stays in the public eye.

"This is where you were, Emily, and we’re going to be here for you to show you that you are not forgotten," Garcia said.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Brian Webb reported on this story by using statements from Kristopher Dosela, Debbie Garcia, community members, and law enforcement, and by using information from previous FOX 10 reports.

