One year later: Family of Emily Pike fears case is going cold despite federal attention

The Brief Family and community members gathered in Mesa on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the discovery of 14-year-old Emily Pike’s remains, renewing calls for justice in a case that has seen no arrests or public leads since her dismembered body was found near Globe in February 2025. The San Carlos Apache teen’s family expressed frustration over what they describe as waning federal interest, noting that while FBI Director Kash Patel visited the family last May, resources have since shifted toward other high-profile cases, like the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson.



As federal resources continue to flow into Tucson in an effort to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, families of missing and murdered victims across Arizona are watching and waiting for their own breakthroughs.

What we know:

On Saturday, loved ones of 14-year-old Emily Pike gathered in Mesa at the site where she was last seen alive. Through music and prayer, they marked a grim milestone: Feb. 14 signifies one year since the teen’s dismembered remains were discovered in a trash bag along a road near Globe.

Pike, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was reported missing from a Mesa group home on Jan. 27, 2025. Authorities said she disappeared after sneaking out of her bedroom window.

"It’s really upsetting. It’s sad, and it’s definitely a struggle each and every day to know that this is turning into a cold case," said Kristopher Dosela, a relative of Pike.

Related article

Dig deeper:

The investigation briefly drew national attention in May when FBI Director Kash Patel visited the family. However, relatives and community members say that initial federal momentum has faded, leaving them frustrated by a lack of progress.

"I don’t feel like there’s enough resources thrown to these cases," said one community member during the vigil. "I’m not going to say that nobody’s doing anything about it, but I feel like more can be done."

One year after the discovery of her remains, there have been no arrests and no public leads in the case. Despite the silence from investigators, those who gathered Saturday said they remain hopeful that someone will come forward.

"We’ve prayed a lot. We’ve cried a lot," the community member added. "We just want answers. We want her to rest."

Family friend Debbie Garcia emphasized that the vigil was a way to ensure the teen’s name stays in the public eye.

"This is where you were, Emily, and we’re going to be here for you to show you that you are not forgotten," Garcia said.

Related article