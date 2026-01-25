$200,000 reward offered in Emily Pike murder case as Mesa vigil marks one year

The Brief Next week marks one year since Emily Pike went missing from a Mesa group home before her dismembered remains were found. A candlelight vigil was held at the last location Pike was seen alive as the community continues to demand justice. A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest; no suspects have been identified in the case.



Next week marks one year since Emily Pike went missing from a group home in Mesa. Her remains were found a few weeks later outside Globe.

The story of her disappearance and brutal murder sparked national outrage and calls for change. On the evening of Jan. 25, she was remembered with a candlelight vigil.

What they're saying:

Pike’s story has touched many, not just in the Indigenous community, but beyond. Sunday night was evidence of that, as people gathered at the last place she was seen alive to light candles, lay flowers, and say her name.

Organizers say they want to show Pike’s family that they are not alone and that the community is still demanding justice and awareness for what happened to her. On Valentine’s Day last year, authorities found Pike’s remains dismembered in trash bags.

No suspects have been identified. Even the memorial at the vigil site has been a rollercoaster for those mourning Pike, as it was taken down by the property owner just a few weeks ago. Advocates have since put it back up, arguing it is vital in keeping Pike’s case in the public eye.

"And this is one of the greatest atrocities to ever happen, especially here in Arizona for a young woman, let alone in the way she was found," said Jared Marquez, an advocate for Emily Pike’s family. "We want justice. The community wants justice. The community has this here because we want to keep this out there. We keep this memorial here to keep her name alive. One of the biggest things that we need is to keep her out there, keep her visible."

Related article

What's next:

There is a $200,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Pike’s murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs.