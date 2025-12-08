Arizona weather forecast: Record highs possible this week in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures in the Valley are rising, with highs expected in the mid-to-upper 70s this week, thanks to a strengthening high-pressure system. The warmer pattern will keep skies dry and sunny for the entire week ahead. Mornings will remain cool, with overnight lows in the Valley dropping into the upper 40s/low 50s.



A week of warming ahead across the state.

This Week:

The temperature is expected to climb into the middle 70s over the next couple of days in Phoenix. High pressure is building up from the Southwest and will strengthen over the southwestern United States throughout the work week. As the area of high pressure builds and moves farther inland, the forecast high temperatures in Arizona are expected to slowly rise.

By Wednesday, it will be another sunny day with a forecast high climbing to around 77 degrees. The high may reach 78 by Thursday and 79 by Friday. The current record high on Friday is 79 degrees, set back in 2010.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend, additional records may be tied or broken – particularly by Sunday. The current record on Sunday is 78 degrees, set in 2010. This year, the forecast high is 78 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. Both days will be sunny and dry.

Winds remain generally light this week with a sunny to mostly sunny sky through Saturday. A few additional passing clouds are possible by Sunday, but it remains dry.

Big picture view:

Rain will be hard to come by over the next week or more. Expected dry conditions with some snow melt likely over our highest elevations where snow lingers from recent storms.

