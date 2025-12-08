Seen on TV: Dec. 8
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, December 8, 2025
Glendale Glitters
- 5750 W Glenn Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301
- Light display runs nightly through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- https://www.glendaleaz.gov/Play/Special-Events/Events
Jingle Bell Run
- Dec. 13
- Rawhide in Chandler
- Length: 5k OR Express option— less than 1 mile
- https://events.arthritis.org/pages/10634?eventID=1866
Fairytale brownies