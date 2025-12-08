Motorcyclist hurt in Tempe wrong-way crash, driver accused of DUI

The Brief A motorcyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a car on Dec. 7. Police say the motorcyclist was hit while traveling in the wrong direction near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway. The driver who allegedly hit the motorcycle was arrested for DUI.



A driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash in Tempe left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tempe Police say the motorcyclist was turning left when they turned too soon, rode against the flow of traffic and was hit by a car.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition. A passenger on the motorcycle was not hurt.

A passenger inside the car was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver of the car was arrested for DUI.

What we don't know:

No identities were released in this case.

