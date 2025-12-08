Motorcyclist hurt in Tempe wrong-way crash, driver accused of DUI
TEMPE, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash in Tempe left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
Tempe Police say the motorcyclist was turning left when they turned too soon, rode against the flow of traffic and was hit by a car.
The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition. A passenger on the motorcycle was not hurt.
A passenger inside the car was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver of the car was arrested for DUI.
What we don't know:
No identities were released in this case.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Tempe Police Department