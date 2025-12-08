Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist hurt in Tempe wrong-way crash, driver accused of DUI

By
Published  December 8, 2025 6:49am MST
Crime and Public Safety
A motorcyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a car near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Police say the driver of the car was arrested for DUI.

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a car on Dec. 7.
    • Police say the motorcyclist was hit while traveling in the wrong direction near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
    • The driver who allegedly hit the motorcycle was arrested for DUI.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash in Tempe left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tempe Police say the motorcyclist was turning left when they turned too soon, rode against the flow of traffic and was hit by a car.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition. A passenger on the motorcycle was not hurt.

A passenger inside the car was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver of the car was arrested for DUI.

What we don't know:

No identities were released in this case.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source: The Tempe Police Department

