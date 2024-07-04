Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona sports fan plans to attend 150 games in 365 days and is helping people along the way

By
Updated  July 4, 2024 4:39pm MST
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

You might not find a bigger sports fan than Mr. AZ Sports Guy, Nathan Kropp.

PHOENIX - Spend a few minutes with Nathan Kropp and it becomes pretty obvious he’s the biggest Arizona sports fan around. 

Meet his Wheaten Terrier Poodle puppy and you’ll definitely be convinced. 

"His name is Book, named after Devin Booker," Kropp says.

Image 1 of 5

Kropp's dog, Book

Suns, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, and Coyotes memorabilia is plastered across his wall, tattooed on his body and deep-rooted in his life since 1998.

"All my memories of being a kid are that," he said. "We went to every single Diamondbacks home game. We didn't miss a single game. We went to all 81 games the first two years."

But this year, the full-time insurance adjuster was pitched on a new idea. 

"I have a number, 150 Arizona sporting events in 365 days is the number I want to hit or go over," he said.

Is Kropp's plan feasible? 

That's all the home games for the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, and Suns; along with some Arizona State, Arizona, and Mercury games, too.

As for the days when there's more than one team playing, Kropp has a back-up plan.

Mr. AZ Sports Fan sets goal of attending 150 games

Nathan Kropp, known as Mr. AZ Sports Fan on social media, has set the ambitious goal of attending 150 home games this season and is helping others throughout his journey. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

"We don't have the Suns schedule yet so we don't know if there is going to be some overlap but there's three overlapping games with the Cardinals right now with the pre-season. So I am going out to LA on July 4th and San Diego to make those up," he said.

Stay up to date on all of the latest sports news in Arizona with FOX 10's sports coverage

Mr. AZ Sports Guy's rise on social media

Known as Mr. AZ Sports Guy on social media, with a following already for his hilarious photos, he gained extra notoriety during the D-backs run to the World Series.

"That was just a fun season," he said. "I was like, I need to make this a little more fun. So I brought a rotisserie chicken to the game."

Kropp would bring in meals like shrimp and pizza onto his portable mini table.

Some restaurants like Burrito Express thought it was so funny, they sent food his way. 

For a good cause

But it's not just to make people laugh, it's also to make people feel loved and seen. 

Kropp hands out his extra meals to homeless Phoenicians before the game and, as he will tell you, there's so much more to sports than just the games.

It's the memories, the moments and the reminder of knowing we are part of something bigger than ourselves.