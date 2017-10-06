Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witness convention
The stadium will welcome many people for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention this weekend. Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to pack Chase Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, some will be coming from overseas. For those in attendance, the conference comes during a trying time for the country.
Nevada city tried to get Arizona Diamondbacks to relocate
The city of Henderson reportedly tried to lure the Arizona Diamondbacks to southern Nevada and even had sketches of a proposed retractable-roof baseball stadium.
All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks
The most stunning deal done at this year's trade deadline didn't come together until the final 20 minutes, and the result is a starting rotation that's sure to be long remembered.
Caleb Smith goes 7 innings to help Marlins beat Arizona 11-6
By the second inning, Caleb Smith had infield dirt on his jersey, his knee and the backside of his pants, which is why his third inning of pitching was less than clean.
Diamondbacks celebrate July 4th with fireworks, special food items
FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports
Diamondbacks debut 3 new mega hot dogs for upcoming season
Diamondbacks debut 3 new mega hot dogs for upcoming season
Dbacks fans ready for game one of NLDS, AZ's first playoff appearance since 2011
It's been six long years since the Arizona Diamondbacks had a taste of postseason fever. As the team takes the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, D-Backs fans are gathering to watch the game across the valley.
Fans gather in Downtown Phoenix, as Diamondbacks hope for a spot in the NLDS
The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies got underway late Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field, in Downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Thousands expected to brave the heat to take part in Downtown Phoenix events
FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Cory's Corner: D-backs baseball academy
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Arizona Diamondbacks' baseball academy!
Chase Field prepares to make fans comfortable during high temperatures
The game must go on, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are making sure Chase Field is as cool as possible for their fans as the valley experiences high temperatures. Fox 10's Matt Galka reports.
VIDEO: Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps save woman from fiery crash
Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps save woman from fiery crash. Courtesy: Artie Cuffari
D-backs hope to fill the stands with new ticket deal
Diamondbacks fans can certainly be a passionate bunch.
Arizona non-profit teams with Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt to 'Strike Out Cancer'
A valley non-profit is teaming up with a big name in baseball to strike out cancer. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on how you can make a difference and win an autographed baseball from Arizona Diamondbacks player Paul Goldschmidt.
3rd party investor pulls deal to buy Chase Field
FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Woman hit in the head during Dbacks game
When you attend a baseball game, you see the warnings about the dangers of foul balls, but you never think it'll happen to you. A record-setting home run ended up ruining a fan's night on Saturday.
Chase Field step closer to being sold
The Maricopa County Stadium District board of governors are hopeful private investors can put money into the ballpark and work with the Dbacks to make chase field a continuing success story.
The future of Chase Field
You know it as the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but now there's a new twist in the fight over the future of Chase Field. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Private group wants to buy Chase Field
Have an extra $60 million? You could be the new owner of Chase Field. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.