Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans overcome 100 degree temperatures to show support

The Brief High temperatures were not enough to deter Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans from attending a Friday night ball game at Chase Field. While the temperatures soared into the triple digits, most fans said the rivalry on the field was hotter than the air.



We saw a 40-degree swing in temperatures from Monday's low to Friday's high, but are triple digits enough to deter a crowd of Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans from game two of their series?

Of course not!

This is a rivalry that always brings out a huge crowd regardless of the weather.

The first fans in line said they got here around 1 p.m.

The other side:

The temperature swing is never more important than the first swing at Chase Field.

One couple made the trip south from Flagstaff.

"I'm in an oven! I can't think it's so hot!" they said.

If there is one team worth waiting for, however, its the Dodgers.

"My D-backs! Yeah, and he's my rival," said another fan.

A house divided, something we found a lot of in line today at Chase Field.

"So you don't let the rivalry get in the way of the family?" we asked.

"Of course not! Not when we're standing in line at least 'cuz he's my ticket to get closer inside!"

"I'm his ticket so he gotta be nice!"

What they're saying:

So the question for both fanbases really comes down to this:

What is hotter: the temperature outside or the rivalry between the D-backs and Dodgers?

"The rivalry! I think it's the rivalry for sure."

"What if it was 115 degrees out? You think the rivalry's still hotter?"

"Oh yeah! We don't like the dodgers man!"

That answer was almost unanimous

"The rivalry!"

"The rivalry. Yeah, the rivalry."

"Today, the rivalry!"

"I think the two teams."

And sometimes the right answer may be neither if you want to keep a divided household happy.

"The temperature ..."

"Your wife!"

"My wife! My wife is hotter than all of that."

This couple is celebrating 27 years of marriage while adjusting to the heat.

"We're from New Mexico so it's an adjustment. Pool time tomorrow!"

Local perspective:

Locals were not as worried about the 40 plus-degree temperature swing this week.

"Definitely worth it."

"I mean we're from Arizona, so we're used to it."

One Phoenix resident was sporting Dodger blue at Chase Field, but still not sweating.

"How do you feel being in enemy territory all the time?"

"Oh it's alright, I can take the heat."

And he meant that -- literally -- and metaphorically.