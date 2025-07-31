Eugenio Suárez: D-backs trade All-Star to Mariners: reports

article

Slugger Eugenio Suárez is heading back to the team the Diamondbacks acquired the All-Star third baseman from two seasons ago, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

As part of a July 31 trade, the D-backs will receive first baseman Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects from Seattle in exchange for Suárez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal. The Associated Press has since confirmed the trade.

The Diamondbacks posted a goodbye graphic to Suárez on social media Thursday.

Suárez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Mariners, hitting 53 home runs, before being traded to Arizona.

This season, Suárez has 36 home runs and has driven in 87 runs. He's in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season.

Dig deeper:

Injuries and bullpen issues have plagued the D-backs this season. Arizona is in fourth place in the NL West with a 51-58 record.

What's next:

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is on Thursday, and the D-backs may not be done making moves, as pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are rumored to be on the move.