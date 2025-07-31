Expand / Collapse search
Eugenio Suárez: D-backs trade All-Star to Mariners: reports

Updated  July 31, 2025 8:15am MST
Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on after a check swing call during the game against the Houston Astros at Chase Field on July 23, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

    • The Diamondbacks have reportedly traded All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners.
    • Suárez has 36 home runs this season and is tied for the major league lead in RBI's.
    • The D-backs have struggled this season with a 51-58 record.

PHOENIX - Slugger Eugenio Suárez is heading back to the team the Diamondbacks acquired the All-Star third baseman from two seasons ago, according to multiple reports.

As part of a July 31 trade, the D-backs will receive first baseman Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects from Seattle in exchange for Suárez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal. The Associated Press has since confirmed the trade.

The Diamondbacks posted a goodbye graphic to Suárez on social media Thursday.

Suárez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Mariners, hitting 53 home runs, before being traded to Arizona.

This season, Suárez has 36 home runs and has driven in 87 runs. He's in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season.

Injuries and bullpen issues have plagued the D-backs this season. Arizona is in fourth place in the NL West with a 51-58 record.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is on Thursday, and the D-backs may not be done making moves, as pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are rumored to be on the move.

  • Information for this story was gathered from a July 31 report from ESPN and a report from the Associated Press.

