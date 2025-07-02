Diamondbacks ban fan for rest of season after interference during game at Chase Field

article

The Brief A D-backs season ticket holder who interfered during a June 30 game at Chase Field has been banned by the team for the remainder of the season. Dave McCaskill appeared to reach over the left-field fence while catching a fly ball in the eighth inning. McCaskill was ejected from Monday night's game.



An Arizona Diamondbacks season ticket holder who interfered during a game on Monday night at Chase Field has been banned by the team for the rest of the season.

The backstory:

During the June 30 game, the D-backs were leading the San Francisco Giants 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning when Christian Koss hit a fly ball to left field. Arizona's Tim Tawa tried to make a leaping grab at the wall, but a fan made the catch, and appeared to reach over the fence when doing so.

Umpires initially ruled that Koss was out, but they overturned the call and Koss was awarded second base.

The D-backs went on to win the game 4-2.

The fan, who has since been identified as Dave McCaskill, was ejected from the game.

What they're saying:

The D-backs released a statement on Tuesday about the incident, saying that McCaskill "has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field" and has subsequently been banned for the rest of the season.

"While our policy is to not publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference incident during last night’s game," read a statement from the D-backs. "This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025. This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."

The other side:

McCaskill spoke to FOX 10 about the incident, saying he didn't intentionally interfere in the game.

"I apologize to the Arizona D-backs. I apologize to the fans. I would never intentionally lean over and rob a ball. That was bad news for baseball. I'm glad they ejected me," he said.

McCaskill, who's an avid memorabilia collector, says he's been involved in 10 reviews of interference. He said he's caught two dozen home run balls from his seats in left field over the years.