Woman indicted after 4-year-old boy was shot in Phoenix: MCAO

The Brief Joanna Chalup Cortez has been indicted on three charges in connection with a shooting in early January. The shooting left a boy injured, according to MCAO. Trial for Cortez is scheduled for May.



If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Feb. 2 that a 29-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a four-year-old boy in Phoenix hurt.

What we know:

Per court documents provided by MCAO, Joanna Chalup Cortez was indicted on Jan. 26 by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure. All alleged offenses are felonies.

The backstory:

We first reported on the incident on Jan. 6. The incident happened at a home near 32nd Street and Broadway, and Phoenix Police had called the incident "concerning" and "brazen."

"First I heard the shot— pow! I was like ‘Oh wow,'" one person in the area said, recalling the moment she heard the gunshot.

Officers arrived to find a toddler with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cortez was subsequently identified on Jan. 7. Officials said officers arranged for her to surrender. In their statement, MCAO alleged that Cortez fired a rifle into a home where her ex-boyfriend was visiting.

What's next:

MCAO said Cortez is set to go on trial on May 20.

Map of the nearby area of the shooting