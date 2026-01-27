Family: Phoenix Police killed father who was subduing home intruder

The Brief Relatives of Christian Diaz say a Phoenix Police officer fatally shot the father Monday evening while he was subduing an armed intruder who had broken into his home and wounded his son. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident after witnesses and family members claimed an officer opened fire despite being warned that Diaz was the homeowner and not the suspect.



A family is demanding accountability after they say a Phoenix Police officer fatally shot a man who was defending his home from an intruder Monday evening.

What we know:

Family members identified the deceased as Christian Diaz. According to his son, Carlos Recinos, an armed intruder broke into the home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, shooting Recinos in the ankle before Diaz managed to pin the suspect in a chokehold.

Witnesses say the situation turned tragic when police arrived. Neighbor Sonya Rodriguez said Diaz’s wife explicitly warned an officer that her husband was holding the intruder down.

"He asked her 'what happened?' and she said, 'There's the person that was shooting inside, and my husband is holding him.' So she said, ‘Be careful, because my husband is holding him,’ and it was within seconds that the policeman came inside, and he shot the husband," Rodriguez said.

Christian Diaz (right)

Despite the warning, family members say the officer fired through an open door within seconds, striking Diaz in the jaw.

"They mistook him for the shooter," Recinos said. "He crawled back into the living room bleeding out."

Phoenix Police have not confirmed if the officer’s gunfire killed Diaz, stating only that an officer opened fire and a man was later detained.

"Sorry doesn’t bring back my dad," said Jarvis Rosas Gonzales, another of Diaz’s sons. "He provides for us all ... and now that he’s gone, we don’t have that support."

What you can do:

The family has established a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses as the investigation remains active.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now investigating the shooting.