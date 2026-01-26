Phoenix suspect injured in shooting involving police; no officers hurt

The Brief A suspect was hospitalized Monday night following an officer-involved shooting near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were injured in the incident, and investigators have not yet released details regarding the events that led to the shooting.



A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by Phoenix Police on Monday night, the department said.

What we know:

The Jan. 26 shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

What led up to the shooting wasn't detailed, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of the area where the shooting happened