Toddler shot following domestic violence incident in South Phoenix: police

The Brief A toddler is expected to survive after being shot during a domestic violence incident at a South Phoenix townhome Tuesday afternoon. Two unidentified suspects fled the scene before officers arrived; police are currently searching for them and any witnesses with video of the incident. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation as authorities work to determine the motive and confirm suspect descriptions.



A young child is hospitalized after police say they were shot at a South Phoenix townhome on Tuesday.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the home near 32nd Street and Broadway at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 following a domestic violence incident.

Police arrived to find a toddler with gunshot wounds, although they did not say where they were shot.

A witness said it appeared the child was shot in or near the face, but that has not been confirmed by police at this time.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, two suspects left before officers arrived.

The witness also mentioned a white car leaving the scene, but she wasn’t sure if it was involved directly in the incident.

What they're saying:

"God is good. God is good, yeah the baby was crying and all I could think of was why the ambulance ain’t coming but they held him but the baby was crying but he was okay," the witness said.

"There were suspects on scene but they fled prior to officers arriving," said Sgt. Jen Zak, a public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department. "We are aware that there is also video out there, so we want to encourage, if anybody has this video, please share it with police so we can piece together what happened out here today."

What you can do:

Police are asking for the community to help share any information that could lead to an arrest in this shooting.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

