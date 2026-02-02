Arizona weather forecast: Record heat kicks off February in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix set a new heat record to start February, reaching 85°F on Sunday and surpassing the previous 2003 record of 83°F. Well above-average temperatures will continue through next week, with sunny skies and highs remaining in the 80s due to a persistent high-pressure ridge. A shift to wetter weather is possible for the middle of the month, as long-range outlooks indicate a chance for above-average precipitation.



We'll start this week just like the last: warm and dry.

Last Weekend:

The afternoon high temperatures reached the 80s over the weekend. In fact, we set a new record for warmth on Sunday with a high temperature of 85 degrees. The old record was 83, set back in 2003.

What to Expect:

This week, the forecast highs will again reach the 80s. Monday, the high temperature climbs to 82 degrees. Tuesday is expected to reach 83 and Wednesday the forecast climbs to 85 degrees. It will be partly sunny on Monday, and sunny to mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds may increase some by Wednesday for a breezy outlook in the Valley.

Overall, the weather will be perfect for those attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Dry conditions in the Valley are forecast to persist through at least Friday. There is a low chance of passing showers for northern Arizona on Friday at 20% potential. The chance for an isolated shower continues around Arizona, even in the Valley, Saturday. However, it is a low chance and anything that produces should be light and short-lived. In Phoenix, the chance sits at just 10% on Saturday.

Big picture view:

Additional rain chances may develop by next week, and we'll continue to monitor those chances through the week.

