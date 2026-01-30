Zipps hiring manager charged after raids; Valley businesses join nationwide 'ICE Out' l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest on the raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley to Phoenix-area businesses joining a nationwide immigration protest, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 30.

1. Latest on Zipps ICE investigation

Zipps Sports Grill location during a law enforcement raid on Jan. 26, 2026.

What we know:

Federal authorities say they have charged a Zipps Sports Grill hiring manager with aggravated identity theft and the unlawful employment of illegal immigrants following a yearlong investigation into the restaurant chain.

The backstory:

The charges come after coordinated raids across the Phoenix area, which resulted in the detention of 39 employees and revealed an alleged widespread scheme to bypass the federal E-Verify system.

2. Nationwide ‘ICE Out’

Local perspective:

Activists and Valley business owners are taking part in an "ICE Out" shutdown on Friday, Jan. 30, calling for a day of no work, school, or shopping to protest recent federal immigration raids.

What they're saying:

"Our message is that ICE is not welcome and ICE should be abolished," said Alexia Isais, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We are calling on the entire community to stand up ... against this ICE terror in our communities."

3. Deadly drive-by shooting sentencing

Franklin Arnett Clifton

What we know:

Franklin Arnett Clifton, 39, was sentenced to death for premeditated first-degree murder. He was also given two concurrent 23-year prison sentences for attempted 1st degree murder and kidnapping.

The backstory:

Investigators say Clifton was on a motorcycle near Campbell and 27th Avenue when he shot two women that he had been in an argument with the week prior.

4. Scottsdale protesters arrested

Matthew Drake and Phoenix Waits

What we know:

Matthew Drake, 38, and Phoenix Waits, 19, are accused of felony charges after allegedly attacking officers during a protest against federal immigration raids at a Scottsdale Zipps Sports Grill.

Dig deeper:

Police said the men were part of a crowd of 100 people attempting to block a federal transport van, with Drake accused of shoving an officer and Waits accused of punching an officer in the face.

5. Crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

What we know:

One person is dead following an overnight crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Firefighters say a second person was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Phoenix Police will investigate what led up to the collision.

Friday & weekend weather

