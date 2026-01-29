Phoenix businesses join nationwide 'ICE Out' to protest immigration raids

The Brief Activists and Valley business owners are taking part in an "ICE Out" shutdown on Friday, Jan. 30, calling for a day of no work, school, or shopping to protest recent federal immigration raids. While some businesses plan to close their doors in solidarity, others, like Copper Star Coffee, will remain open to support workers while pledging donations to the ACLU.



Several local businesses across the Valley will close their doors Friday, Jan. 30, as part of a nationwide "ICE Out" shutdown to protest recent federal immigration operations.

Organizers and community members gathered Thursday night to discuss the strike, which calls for a day of no work, no school, and no shopping. The movement follows a series of high-profile immigration raids at Valley restaurants earlier this week.

What they're saying:

"Our message is that ICE is not welcome and ICE should be abolished," said Alexia Isais, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We are calling on the entire community to stand up ... against this ICE terror in our communities."

For some small business owners, the decision to close is a matter of community responsibility.

"It's so incredibly critical that we all show up and do our part as businesses, as neighbors, as friends," said business owner Mika Maharaj. "Not everybody has that ability to shut down their doors financially. I happen to be in a position where I'm able to do that for my community, and so I made the choice."

Other establishments are finding alternative ways to show support. Copper Star Coffee announced on social media that it will remain open to support working people and those choosing to protest, but the shop plans to make a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Big picture view:

The Greater Phoenix Chamber issued a statement saying it is "closely monitoring" both local and nationwide developments regarding ICE activity. The Chamber emphasized that its priority is maintaining a "safe, stable, and predictable environment where businesses, employees, and communities can thrive."

The shutdown is expected to impact various sectors across metro Phoenix throughout Friday.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber issued a statement regarding the "ICE Out" protest scheduled for Jan. 30, during which several local businesses plan to close in opposition to federal immigration enforcement.