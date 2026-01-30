1 killed, 1 critically injured in west Phoenix crash

The Brief One person was killed in a crash on Jan. 29 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. A second person injured in the crash is in extremely critical condition at the hospital. Traffic in the area was restricted due to the crash.



A crash late Thursday night left one person dead, and another in critical condition at the hospital.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Fire says when its crews got to the scene, they found two cars involved in the crash, and two people injured, with one of them needing to be pulled from a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an adult man, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Traffic in the area was restricted due to the crash.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. The cause of the crash is unknown.

What's next:

Phoenix Police will investigate what caused the collision.

Map of where the crash happened