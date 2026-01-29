Scottsdale protesters accused of felonies after clash with police at Zipps ICE raid

The Brief Matthew Drake, 38, and Phoenix Waits, 19, are accused of felony charges after allegedly attacking officers during a protest against federal immigration raids at a Scottsdale Zipps Sports Grill on Jan. 26. Police said the men were part of a crowd of 100 people attempting to block a federal transport van, with Drake accused of shoving an officer and Waits accused of punching an officer in the face.



Two men are accused of felony charges after allegedly assaulting police officers during a federal immigration raid at a Scottsdale Zipps Sports Grill on Monday, Jan. 26.

What we know:

The raids, which targeted 14 Zipps locations and Goldie's Sports Cafe, resulted in the detention of 35 employees suspected of being in the country illegally. Tensions escalated at the Scottsdale restaurant near 75th Street and Camelback Road, where a crowd of approximately 100 people gathered to protest the operation.

Police say 38-year-old Matthew Drake, of Goodyear, was arrested after the group attempted to block a Department of Homeland Security transport van filled with detainees. According to investigators, Drake violently shoved an officer and threw an unidentified liquid at them, prompting police to fire pepper balls to subdue him.

Matthew Drake and Phoenix Waits

Drake was booked on multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a first responder and disorderly conduct. During his initial court appearance, a judge set his bond at $1,000 and ordered him to stay away from the scene and have no contact with victims or witnesses.

A second man, 19-year-old Phoenix Waits of Scottsdale, was also arrested at the same location. Police allege Waits punched an officer in the face while attempting to block the transport van. He was tackled by authorities and taken into custody.

Waits is accused of felony aggravated assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a police officer. His bail was set at $1,500.