Zipps Sports Grill releases statement on federal raids

One day after federal agents served more than a dozen search warrants at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley, the company issued a response.

What we know:

On Monday, Jan. 26, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served the warrants at 14 Zipps locations around the Valley, and Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale.

"The search warrants were authorized based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law," the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona said on Jan. 26.

There are a total of 14 Zipps locations in the Valley: 5 in Phoenix, 4 in Scottsdale, 1 in Glendale, 2 in Tempe, 1 in Chandler and 1 in Gilbert. The company also owns Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale.

Zipps Sports Grill releases a statement

On Jan. 27, Zipps released a statement on what happened, saying the feds haven't shared details regarding its investigation.

"Zipps Sports Grill is aware that federal authorities executed court-authorized search warrants at a number of our locations on January 26, as part of an ongoing investigation. Federal officials have not shared details regarding the nature of the investigation, and no charges or allegations have been announced. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and working closely with our attorneys to understand the scope of the inquiry. Because this is an active matter, we are unable to comment further at this time. Zipps Sports Grill locations are currently closed, but we are working to reopen by the end of the week. We will notify our customers as soon as we resume normal operations."

During the raids and the day after, dozens of people gathered outside the restaurants protesting immigration enforcement. While HSI is the investigative branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officials have yet to confirm if the investigation involved immigration matters.

"Over the past 24 hours, some individuals have gathered near our locations to demonstrate. We respect the right to peaceful expression and ask that everyone exercise caution and remain respectful of neighboring businesses, employees, and the surrounding community," Zipps said.