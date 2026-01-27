'ICE out of Arizona': Protests escalate after federal agents raid Phoenix sports bars

The Brief After federal agents raided 15 Valley sports bars on Monday, protesters took to the streets Tuesday, marching to the ICE Phoenix field office. Tensions are high as community members and leaders, including Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, suspect the operation was an immigration raid targeting families. The specific charges and number of arrests remain unknown, as the Department of Homeland Security has yet to release details regarding the felony search warrants.



What we know:

Tensions are high as the community waits for answers from federal immigration officers about the operation.

"What do we want? ICE gone!" protesters chanted. "Say it again, ICE out of Arizona."

Protests erupted again outside a Phoenix sports bar following the federal raids on Jan. 26. Agents targeted all 15 Zipps and Goldie's Sports Bars, saying only that they were serving search warrants for felony violations of federal law.

With Homeland Security Investigations leading the effort—an agency under the same federal umbrella as Immigration and Customs Enforcement—protesters believe this was an immigration raid.

After shouting and chanting outside of Zipps, protesters returned Tuesday, marching from the Central Avenue location to the ICE Phoenix field office a mile to the south.

What they're saying:

"They’re hurting people, they’re hurting families," one protester said. "It’s an authoritarian move and we need to get control of it before we end up like Minnesota."

"I’m a born citizen and I’m scared, so I can’t imagine how those that don’t have legal status must feel," another person at the rally said.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari joined the calls for accountability.

"Our community has been in fear for the last year because of the terror ICE has caused," Ansari said.

Big picture view:

Ansari said she would rather see a government shutdown than continue to fund the agency following recent events in Minnesota.

"Republicans are willing to have a government shutdown," Ansari said. "They control the government. They need to realize ICE just murdered an American citizen and they need to make changes before they can earn Democratic votes."

In a statement, Gov. Katie Hobbs asked for cooperation with the federal government while expressing her disapproval of the lack of communication.

"I am incredibly frustrated with the Trump administration’s lack of adequate notification when conducting high-profile enforcement activities," Hobbs said. "It strains law enforcement's ability to coordinate effectively and protect our communities."

What's next:

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet revealed how many people were arrested or what charges they face.