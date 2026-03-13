'Odd' details emerge in Mesa porch shooting; battle over immigration enforcement | Nightly Roundup

From ‘odd’ details emerging in the shooting death of a Mesa mother of seven, to a battle brewing over immigration enforcement in Surprise, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 13, 2026.

1. Stand Your Ground laws may impact charges in Mesa porch shooting as 'odd' details emerge

2. Battle over ICE detention center heats up

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3. Buc-ee's opening date set for Goodyear location

4. Here's how much tariffs are costing US families each month, according to Democrats

As the Trump administration continues its efforts to impose new tariffs, Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee released a report outlining how the new proposed tariffs will increase the financial burden on American households in 2026. Read more.

5. US offers up to $10M reward for information on Iran's supreme leader, senior officials



Mojtaba Khamenei is seen in Tehran; Iran; on December 14; 2016. (Credit: Reza B / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images) Mojtaba Khamenei is seen in Tehran; Iran; on December 14; 2016. (Credit: Reza B / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States is offering ​a reward of up to $10 million for information about key leaders of Iran’s military and intelligence ‌officials. The reward targets 10 officials associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the State Department’s website. Read more.

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