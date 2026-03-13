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Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

'Odd' details emerge in Mesa porch shooting; battle over immigration enforcement | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  March 13, 2026 7:02pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From ‘odd’ details emerging in the shooting death of a Mesa mother of seven, to a battle brewing over immigration enforcement in Surprise, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 13, 2026.

1. Stand Your Ground laws may impact charges in Mesa porch shooting as 'odd' details emerge

Negligent homicide charge submitted against AZ AG investigator

Negligent homicide charge submitted against AZ AG investigator

Mesa police have submitted charges in the shooting death of a Mesa mother of seven who died on her neighbor's doorstep. Investigators say the person who shot her is a special agent with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

2. Battle over ICE detention center heats up

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$313M ICE detention facility planned for Arizona warehouse divides community
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$313M ICE detention facility planned for Arizona warehouse divides community

A 400,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise, Arizona, will be converted into a major ICE intake facility, sparking safety concerns and protests from local residents.

3. Buc-ee's opening date set for Goodyear location

1st Arizona Buc-ee's opening in June

1st Arizona Buc-ee's opening in June

The Goodyear travel center, located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, is scheduled to open on June 22, Buc-ee's officials told FOX 10.

4. Here's how much tariffs are costing US families each month, according to Democrats

As the Trump administration continues its efforts to impose new tariffs, Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee released a report outlining how the new proposed tariffs will increase the financial burden on American households in 2026.  Read more.

5. US offers up to $10M reward for information on Iran's supreme leader, senior officials


Mojtaba Khamenei is seen in Tehran; Iran; on December 14; 2016. (Credit: Reza B / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States is offering ​a reward of up to $10 million for information about key leaders of Iran’s military and intelligence ‌officials. The reward targets 10 officials associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the State Department’s website. Read more.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast: March 13-15

Weekend Weather Forecast: March 13-15

Our well-above average temperatures return us to the 90s each afternoon through the weekend and early next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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